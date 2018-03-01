Teachers trained on instilling positive behavior - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Teachers trained on instilling positive behavior

There's more behind the slipping grades. A training through UOG CEDDERS for DOE teachers, counselors, and support staff was held at the Dusit Thani, as part of the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Program.

It's a training so teachers are armed with the skills to instill positive behavior. Doris Bukikusa, Project Coordinator of the Student Parent Engagement Project Coordinator. "Just because we have a child sitting in our classroom, there's more to the child we don't understand, and that's what this is focusing on looking at the child holistically," she said.

She says they work with tough kids, students who are tier 2 or tier 3 level, who often have multiple discipline referrals or attendance issues. Problems that add up at home. "When we actually look at the whole child we have to factor in other factors socioeconomic issues, families, practices at home a whole lot of issues child brings with them," she said.

The goal being to see their students overcome the hassle and turn the tassel at graduation. "The goal for the Department is for the student to graduate, either career ready or college prepared, we can't do that if we just kick them out, it doesn't really matter to us what students the issue they're facing, we look at it,  it's the student and the family we really need to work with, they're our partners in ensuring the student is successful," she said.

Work she says is critical to providing the best public education.

