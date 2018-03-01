Nina Project helps outfit teens with proper prom clothes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Nina Project helps outfit teens with proper prom clothes

Prom season is upon us. While it's important to make those high school memories to last a lifetime, primping for the event is simply too expensive for some teens. The suit, the dress, the tickets, and the corsage - it all adds up. Don't believe in fairy godmothers? This story might just change your mind.

Cinderella would have never made it to her ball without some help from her fairy godmother. "You're like a godparent for the day and we take the kids in, and they're actually given like a personal shopper," said Pinki Lujan. "We have dressing rooms. They're allowed to try on as many outfits as they want, and so the personal feeling - the kids just go away with feeling so good."

Lujan is the Public Relations Specialist for the Guam Chamber of Commerce. This weekend, the Chamber Business Women's Network is hosting their fourth annual Boutique Day. The event is the highlight of their Nina Project.

"The kids when they come, it's a really fun experience. It's one thing they don't have to stress about is cost," she explained.

For weeks, the group collected inventory - lightly used suits, dresses and gowns, shoes and accessories like neckties and jewelry - to make the free boutique day possible. "A lot of woman on Guam, they buy a dress spend over two or three hundred dollars and they use the dress once. So it's really nice to be able to pay it forward and donate it to such a worthy cause."

For weeks the Chamber has made callouts to high school juniors and seniors who may need the assistance of the Nina Project. Last year, upwards of 80 teens made it to their big event with the Chamber's help. If you're a teen who couldn't make this weekend's event, call the Guam Chamber of Commerce at 472-6311.

Beauty professionals are also welcome to call the Chamber if they want to donate their services. Lujan said, "Prom is just a part of that overall experience on being in high school; it's just a memory. It's part of the memoire. And when you're that young, they say it's okay not to go to prom but it really is, and that's why it's such a feel good project for us  because we're helping them go so there won't be any regrets later - I wish I went to my prom."

