Big changes could be coming for the Guam Legislature

The list of candidates picking up packets for this year's election is growing. While it's a gubernatorial year, we could also see quite a few changes at the Legislature.

Less than four months left before anyone running for elected office has to file candidacy with the Guam Election Commission. GEC executive director Maria Pangelinan says her team is gearing up for what's becoming a highly participated one. So voters, up on the ballot this year.

"We are going to have the gubernatorial teams on. The governor and lt. governor. We are going to have the congressional delegate and on each side of the primary ballot we are going to have 15 democrats, 15 republicans. We are also going to have on the primary ballot the nonpartisan seat of attorney general," she said.

Also, she says there are three seats up for Consolidated Commission on Utilities, six seats for the Guam Education Board and Judicial retention questions for judges and justices.

So let's take a look at the 2018 primary election candidate packet logs.

So far, more than 40 people have picked up packets vying for a seat - 33 for senator, five for governor, one for CCU, three for delegate, and one for attorney general.

The last election saw a major upset with seven new senators coming out on top and changing the makeup of more than half of the legislature.

Based on the list, incumbent senators, Wil Castro, Joe San Agustin, Louise Muna, Mary Torres, and Regine Biscoe Lee, plan to throw their hat in for the 35th Guam Legislature.

While it's still too soon to say, incumbents Speaker BJ Cruz, Fernando Esteves, and Tom Ada reportedly won't be seeking re-election.

Current senators, Frank Aguon Jr. and Dennis Rodriguez Jr. are pulling away from their senatorial seats, as they are both going head to head to be the next governor, while Michael San Nicolas is going up for Washington Delegate.

That's could mean at least six incumbents out.

Also, signing up to hoping to make a return, former senators Adolpho Palacios, Tina Muna Barnes, and Rory Respicio.

Whether these listings will stick remains to be seen.

Candidates are given until June 26th to file.

Pangelinan says preliminary work on the ballot is already underway, adding, "I invite more potential candidates. The more we have the more voters will participate. We encourage them to pick up packets and how we can help on your quest to become an elected official."

And voters be sure you are registered...primary election is set for August 25.

  • Man charged with drunken rape of toddler

  • Agencies brace for possible furloughs

  • Calvo's new bill doesn't pass

