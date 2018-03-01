Another DYA client escapes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another DYA client escapes

A search is underway for a 14-year-old Department of Youth Affairs male client who managed to escape from DYA's Cottage Home in Mangilao. The teenager was discovered missing just after nine o'clock on Thursday evening after he went to use the bathroom. Searches were immediately conducted in Mangilao, Barrigada, and Latte Heights.

He is described as 4'11", 78 pounds, Chuukese, black eyes, black hair, and has a scar on his left arm. He is a status offender, which means he is charged with an offense that is not criminal if committed by an adult such as Truancy or Beyond Control. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357.

This is the third time a DYA client has escaped from the Mangilao facility. On Tuesday night two clients were able to run out.

Both were caught the following morning.

