Superintendent assures students of their safety

Kerysten San Nicolas, a 3rd grader at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary wrote a letter. Afraid that an active shooter could get into her wooden classroom. Thursday afternoon, the Superintendent, along with two DOE Security Officers, and GPD Spokesperson Paul Tapao, visited Juan M. Guerrero Elementary to assure her she is protected and the school is prepared.

"If we get facility funds," said Fernandez, "we can harden our schools do better of securing our fence lines, our gates, in this time of active shooter, it is right that they request facilities are up to par. So we continue to ask for those resources."

Though he does clarify that no DOE personnel are armed, he is confident in their response. Also encouraging government leaders to resolve the budget issue in order to ensure more permanent classrooms are built.