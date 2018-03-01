DOE: next week will be normal school week - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE: next week will be normal school week

The Governor's Executive Order did not exclude DOE. But, a Guam Education Board Work Session revealed any drastic changes first needs board approval. Only then could they be given have 30 days to act.

DOE says next week is just another normal school week. "The earliest the board can vote is March 13 but prior to that it will be status quo it won't be a 32-hour workweek for DOE next week," said DEO superintendent Jon Fernandez. According to the Superintendent it's status quo, the earliest the board can meet on March 13th to approve.

He added, "They would have to take an affirmative vote then based on that I would then be charged with implementing whatever their decision is, again start with a notice period of 30 days prior to implementing any furlough process including a shortened work week or a 32-hour workweek."

DOE has been working hard to cut costs, asking for the flexibility to make the cuts where they see necessary, especially since it is the middle of the school year.

"We're asking for the flexibility, so we can make cuts where it makes sense,  that's an ongoing discussion, I know we weren't exempted from the executive order so we are preparing for the worst case scenario we'll be working with the governor so hopefully the legislature and the governor can come to an agreement for some revenue relief for the Department  so that we can minimize the impact on our employees as we enter a critical time in the school year," he added.

