Power outage: Chalan Pago

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Emergency power outage notice along the Route 4 area in Chalan Pago from the Chaot area to the Evangelical Christian Academy School (ECA) and customers in the surrounding area for today, Thursday, 01 March 2018, for 1 hour(s); from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. The outage is necessary to change out a broken cross-arm atop a power pole.
Customers using backup generators, please ensure your main breaker is in the OPEN position to ensure the safety of the GPA crews working on the line.
GPA regrets the inconvenience caused to customers in these areas, but the outage is necessary as a safety precaution while the GPA crews are performing this work.
The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo rescinded his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.More >>
The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo amended his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.More >>
Cell phone video circulating on social media depicts an apparent showdown between an off duty cop and others involved in a fight near a local middle school. It happened just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Benavente Middle. Investigators say the officer saw three people fighting. That's when he called in the disturbance and stepped in the try to control the teens. The officer also noticed that one of them had been hit by a baton. Two people were arrested. 18 year old Core...More >>
Cell phone video circulating on social media depicts an apparent showdown between an off duty cop and others involved in a fight near a local middle school. It happened just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Benavente Middle. Investigators say the officer saw three people fighting. That's when he called in the disturbance and stepped in the try to control the teens. The officer also noticed that one of them had been hit by a baton. Two people were arrested. 18 year old Core...More >>
Another court hearing in the $154 million airport concessionaire contract. But this time it wasn't the airport across the table from plaintiff DFS, but business rival Lotte Duty Free.More >>
Another court hearing in the $154 million airport concessionaire contract. But this time it wasn't the airport across the table from plaintiff DFS, but business rival Lotte Duty Free.More >>