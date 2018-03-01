Power outage: Chalan Pago

Emergency power outage notice along the Route 4 area in Chalan Pago from the Chaot area to the Evangelical Christian Academy School (ECA) and customers in the surrounding area for today, Thursday, 01 March 2018, for 1 hour(s); from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. The outage is necessary to change out a broken cross-arm atop a power pole.

Customers using backup generators, please ensure your main breaker is in the OPEN position to ensure the safety of the GPA crews working on the line.

GPA regrets the inconvenience caused to customers in these areas, but the outage is necessary as a safety precaution while the GPA crews are performing this work.