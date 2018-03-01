Friends of Justin: late filmmaker's colleagues want to save others

He's played a starring role in lifting up Guam's film community. Last month, award winning filmmaker and one of the founding members of Project Inspire and Dreamstorm Productions, Justin Baldovino, passed away. His team ensuring his life's legacy continues as they are making it their mission to spread awareness on mental illness and suicide.

He left his family and friends with a goodbye letter. Short and sweet, he said he hadn't been himself. "Justin was such a positive impact on the community. He was such a bright individual. If this can happen to an individual like him, what's to say anyone else in our community or in the world, so we felt that we wanted to try to do what we can to save as many lives, because I'm sure Justin would have wanted that," said Niel Romero.

Baldovino was only 24 years old. Romero, his best friend and co-founder of non-profit Project Inspire, believes the farewell message was a call to action - that they could use their talents to raise awareness and save others from themselves. "Originally project inspire was turned into a non-profit foundation to educate the next generation of filmmakers, but now we're also focusing on suicide awareness as part of it."

In 2016, there were 50 suicide deaths - that's one every week and double the previous year. According to Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center data, the incident of suicide is five times greater among males than females.

According to Romero, his beloved childhood friend may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten. "We were both in middle school and we were just a couple of kids with cameras. From then we just recorded whatever. We made short skits, short videos. And we uploaded them to YouTube. We just kept doing that for the next couple of years. Eventually we decided let's make a movie," he explained.

"We've had a very lengthy career at such a young age from being only twelve years old and starting on this journey together," he added.

Their efforts will now focus on public service announcements, fundraising, and hosting events to spread awareness. "Whatever we can to spread the awareness of mental health and suicide here on the island," said Romero.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are hotline numbers to call. The local hotline number is 647-8833 and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.