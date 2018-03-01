Reduced workweek postponed, requires 90-day notice

The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo amended his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.

She advised that a 90-day notice to employees is required prior to implementation. The AG further clarified that the administration must follow furlough procedures spelled out in the Department of Administration Personnel Rules and Regulations. These include the development of a furlough plan setting the sequence of employee classifications to be furloughed.

In a statement, Calvo also said if the process takes more than two weeks he will be forced to take more drastic measures, though the release does not specify what those will be.

Meantime, senators spent much of the day in and out of yet another special session discussing proposed measures that could help finance the government's $67 million shortfall as a result of the Trump Tax reforms.

But once again lawmakers decided to recess without taking any action.

They will meet again Friday morning at 10am.