Teens caught after escaping from DYA

Two teens who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Cottage homes Tuesday night are caught.

DYA officials say a 13 year old and 15 year old client ran away from the facility.

The officer assigned that day was preparing for a change of shift when they realized the pair were gone.

Both are status offenders, which is a juvenile charged with an offense not criminal if committed by an adult. The 15 year old self-surrendered to police on Wednesday morning. The second teen was picked up in Agat not long after. Both are on lockdown status and face additional charges for beyond control.