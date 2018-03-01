Off-duty cop hit breaking up fight near Dededo school

Cell phone video circulating on social media depicts an apparent showdown between an off duty cop and others involved in a fight near a local middle school.

It happened just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Benavente Middle.

Investigators say the officer saw three people fighting. That's when he called in the disturbance and stepped in the try to control the teens. The officer also noticed that one of them had been hit by a baton.

Two people were arrested.

18 year old Corey Jerome Salas is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. A 13 year old boy is also charged with assault on a police officer and taken to DYA. No word yet on what might have caused the fight.