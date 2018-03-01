Off-duty cop hit breaking up fight near Dededo school - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Off-duty cop hit breaking up fight near Dededo school

Cell phone video circulating on social media depicts an apparent showdown between an off duty cop and others involved in a fight near a local middle school.

It happened just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Benavente Middle.

Investigators say the officer saw three people fighting. That's when he called in the disturbance and stepped in the try to control the teens. The officer also noticed that one of them had been hit by a baton.

Two people were arrested.

18 year old Corey Jerome Salas is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. A 13 year old boy is also charged with assault on a police officer and taken to DYA. No word yet on what might have caused the fight.

    The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo rescinded his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson. 

    Kerysten San Nicolas, a 3rd grader at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary wrote a letter. Afraid that an active shooter could get into her wooden classroom. Thursday afternoon, the Superintendent, along with two DOE Security Officers, and GPD Spokesperson Paul Tapao, visited Juan M. Guerrero Elementary to assure her she is protected and the school is prepared. "If we get facility funds," said Fernandez, "we can harden our schools do better of securing our fence lines, our ...
    Two teens who escaped from the Department of Youth Affairs Cottage homes Tuesday night are caught. DYA officials say a 13 year old and 15 year old client ran away from the facility. The officer assigned that day was preparing for a change of shift when they realized the pair were gone. Both are status offenders, which is a juvenile charged with an offense not criminal if committed by an adult. The 15 year old self-surrendered to police on Wednesday morning. The second teen was pick...
