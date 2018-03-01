DFS's rival appears at court hearing for airport contract

Another court hearing in the $154 million airport concessionaire contract. But this time it wasn't the airport across the table from plaintiff DFS, but business rival Lotte Duty Free.

Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas is deciding whether to hear oral arguments on a series of motions that were tabled more than two years ago. DFS had sued Lotte for alleged interference with a prospective contract, and Lotte then countersued for alleged interference, abuse and malicious prosecution. Lotte attorney Cesar Cabot said the motions have already been well-briefed, and urged the Judge to dispense with oral arguments.

Alternatively he asked the judge to hold off until the Guam Supreme court decides on the airport's appeal of the main case. Barcinas last month ruled that the airport's procurement process was "fatally flawed," and further ordered the concessionaire contract to be rebid.

The airport is asking the high court to overturn the decision arguing that the Barcinas decision is flawed.

In the meantime, the court has allowed Lotte to remain until a new contract is awarded.