Multiple sessions held for financial faceoff

The night leading up to Thursday's talks included back to back to back hearings. Senators going into multiple special sessions well after midnight.

"This crisis is real," said Governor Calvo. His call for senators to go into special session at 7pm then at 9pm was his move to get them to find a financial solution after lawmakers defeated his bailout bill on Wednesday.

The talk over a pair of measures to bump up the sales tax by 2%. Tom Ada said, "I would move that we adjourn this special session and allow for the public hearing process to occur and for the committee to report the bill out of committee."

One introduced by Senator Fernando Esteves. The other by Senator Joe San Agustin. Both measures referred to the committee on taxation. San Agustin said, "It's similar to the BPT but it's in a lockbox where nobody would be able to touch it but honestly I think everyone should wait for the hearing so everybody could see the whole set up."

But, that move wasn't enough to satisfy the administration. "This is to avert 32 hour work weeks, this is to avert furloughs and layoffs. This is to keep our fire stations and our public stations open and it's about thousands of people tonight being able to sleep soundly. They're not," said the governor.

A late night watch party for Calvo and his fiscal team at Adelup after again ordering senators go back at midnight to hear his latest compromise. "I need lawmakers to make law and they are not doing it," he said.

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje said, "I think we can already see that there are a lot of questions in this one bill that I don't know. I don't want to be tied Mr. Speaker when we are in this kind of situation where we need to come up with a solution. And I think we need to have as much flexibility as possible under these kind of circumstances. I'm asking the governor not to call us in the middle of the night. I don't think that's conducive to anybody coming to a solution."

Senator Wil Castro added, "I don't understand why we just can't address this. I respect the fact that we need additional input but this...it isn't compromise when you are forcing your will upon another party without their consent."

But, the majority wants the proposals to first go before the public. Speaker BJ Cruz said, "I understand the needs of 13,000 government employees but there are also 60,000 other workers outside and other taxpayers."

Throughout the evening, senators could be heard on session floor debating the governor's move on social media. A call to action as he posted their cell phone numbers urging the community to call or text them directly. "That's probably a desperate measure to get us to react but I am committed to working...families are feeling a lot of anxiety right now," said Castro.

Meantime, one thing is clear...whatever they decide or how long all this may take, the administration confirms they do have enough to make payroll...adding they are trying to stretch the resources for as long as possible.