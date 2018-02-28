Former DOC directors: hold leadership accountable

Two former DOC directors speaking out, saying the bottom line is the buck stops at the top.

“Certainly, things have gone wrong under his watch,” said Frank Ishizaki –a former senator and prison director.

“The way the prison operates is greatly impacted – positively or negatively – by the management of that prison,” Former senator, judge and DOC director Bob Klitzkie said.

Several corrections officers were served with adverse actions and suspended– officers responding by arguing they weren’t properly trained and management’s inability to maintain facilities contributed to conditions that allowed detainee Isar to be beaten to death by a group of men confined at the Hagatna lockup.

“Somebody shouldn’t be killed or murdered in prison,” Ishizaki said. “If you don’t do enough to protect them, you may face some civil liabilities in the long run.”

Well, the long run may come sooner than you think with DOC oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson saying she’ll write a letter to the Department of Justice detailing what she calls “civil rights violations” under Lamorena’s leadership.

A source at the prison choosing to remain anonymous because of a gag order issued to employees told me Manson Isar “got what he deserved”.

“I don’t agree at all,” Klitzkie said.

Isar facing trial for allegedly raping a woman with Down syndrome.

“Now we have capital punishment at our own prison,” Klitzkie said.

While Isar’s murder may not exactly attract sympathy, Klitzkie says Isar didn’t deserve to die and Lamorena failed in one of his primary duties as director.

“He has a responsibility to make sure that bad things don’t happen to them – no matter how they got into prison,” Klitzkie added.

Director Lamorena firing back – saying problems at the prison are nothing new.

“These directors you know for them to say that these weren’t going on during their time, then they’ve had their head stuck in the sand,” Lamorena said.

“Inmates did not run the prison at that time, I guarantee you that,” Klitzkie said.

While both of the former directors say sometimes people without relevant experience can be successful in leading a government agency, in this case, Lamorena and Baltazar’s lack of experience could be one of the reasons for the crisis at DOC.

“You got a director and deputy with no prior correctional background, I think that may be what’s handicapping them a little bit,” Ishizaki said. “I had a lot of law enforcement background before I became DOC director –and I still wasn’t prepared to be director.”

Running the prison requires quite a commitment from leadership, and you can’t help but question how committed leadership is when deputy director Baltazar is currently campaigning as a candidate for senator. Klitzkie says that prevents her from fully focusing on matters at hand at the island’s prison.

“Absolutely,” Klitzkie said. “Being director of corrections, being deputy of corrections is more than a full-time job – there’s no time left for anything else.”

“When the time comes, based on the law, she’ll step down,” Lamorena said. “Greatly missed.”

Baltazar is supposed to step down once she files her official candidacy, but she’s already had at least one fundraiser that was advertised on a DOC employee Whatsapp chat.

Less than a year ago, the prison’s federal consent decree was lifted. It’s all been downhill since then, but that didn’t stop the Governor from claiming all was well with DOC in his State of the Island address.

“Your lieutenant governor worked alongside our attorney general - and the speaker - and fixed the problems at DOC,” Governor Calvo said.

Problems that still exist – at the DOC oversight hearing internal affairs head Antone Aguon sounded off, frustrated by conditions.

“We don’t have cameras in a lot of the blocks, the equipment doesn’t even work, the locks are broken,” Aguon said. “We have a lot of things to take care of.”

Lamorena, however, says perception is not reality – and the public hears about problems plaguing the prison because they’re not being swept under the rug.

“We’ve become more transparent and with transparency comes the appearance of failure and negativity,” Lamorena said.

So do the two former directors think Lamorena should be replaced or fired?

“That’s a tough question. I thought maybe he should’ve.” Ishizaki said. “But he’s already withstood that test and he’s still the director.”

“It’s the governor’s call as to how long he would leave any director on the job in the face of what might appear to some, many, or most as misconduct,” Klitzkie added.

“If the governor feels I should be replaced, then I serve at the pleasure of the governor,” Lamorena countered.