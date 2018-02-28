Senators finally recess after marathon night of sessions

Senators returned to the Guam Congress Building at midnight for a third special session called by Governor Eddie Calvo since his bailout Bill 245 failed to garner enough votes just before 6:00pm on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were called into an emergency session at 12:00am to discuss a new bill sent down by the Governor. Bill 1 (5-S) proposes the implementation of a 2% general sales tax on Guam. The revenue would go to help the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Department of Education, and the General Fund to prevent cuts to government services as a result of federal tax reforms. Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered the implementation of a 32-hour work week for non exempt GovGuam employees starting March 6th if a solution is not reached. Additionally several fire stations are anticipated to close.

Bill 1 (5-S) also includes all the amendments that were included in the engrossed version of Bill 245 which failed to pass yesterday.

The new legislation also would waive public law that requires a voter referendum for the implementation of the general sales tax.

Lawmakers didn't discuss the bill but referred it to committee. They recessed until Thursday at 10:00am.