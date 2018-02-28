Governor calls legislature into emergency session - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor calls legislature into emergency session

For the third time this evening Governor Eddie Calvo has called lawmakers into another special session.  This latest one at midnight tonight.

Earlier lawmakers spent about five minutes in a special session called by the governor for nine o'clock this evening.

The Governor first called lawmakers into a special session at 7:00pm to discuss Bill 249 introduced this afternoon by Sen. Fernando Esteves. His bill is similiar to Sen. Joe San Agustin's Bill 248 introduced earlier this week. Both measures would implement a general sales tax in Guam. Because lawmakers did not act on Esteves bill, the Governor called lawmakers back into a special session at 9:00pm to discuss Sen. San Agustin's legislation.

During the late night session Sen. Tom Ada moved to adjourn because a public hearing on both bills has been scheduled for next Thursday, March 8th. Although Speaker BJ Cruz said the motion was non-debatable, Sen. Tommy Morrison requested the hearing be moved up because the Governor has ordered the implementation of a 32-hour work week to go into effect on March 6th if no solution is found to avert the government financial crisis. Speaker Cruz responded that had the bills dealt with appropriations that might be considered but because they call for the implementation of a new tax the people of Guam have the right to testify on the measures.

Tonight's special sessions were called by the Governor as a result of his bailout bill failing to get enough votes to pass. Lawmakers voted just before 6:00pm. The Governor's bill among other things proposed a 2% increase in the business privilege tax from 4% to 6%.  During a series of marathon sessions to find a solution Adelup announced plans for a 32-hour work week and the closure of fire stations and cuts to other government services.

The government of Guam is having to make cuts and find revenue enhancements because of President Trump's tax reforms.

