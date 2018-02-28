Governor authorizes austerity measures

Governor Eddie Calvo's bailout measure meant to avert a financial crisis was voted down by the legislature by a vote of 10-to-4. Bill 245 would have raised the business privilege tax by 50%.

Late Wednesday, right before adjourning, Speaker BJ Cruz announced that the Governor was calling senators into another special session next week. This time they will be debating a bill to establish a new sales tax.

In the meantime, the governor has authorized a pair of austerity measures that includes cutting back public employee work hours.

Earlier Wednesday senators continued their almost weeklong deliberations on the budget bailout measure. The special session began with Speaker BJ Cruz again offering a compromise, as he said, "If you want to fund government's most basic operations and avoid furloughs, publicly accept the help you have been asking for: a 1% increase to the Business Privilege Tax. Take this help until July 31, and, in the meantime, I will work with you to replace these revenues with new sources and fund GMH."

The governor has been seeking a 50% increase in the business privilege tax to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall as a result of the Trump tax reforms.

Ahead of any legislative action, the governor made the 32-hour workweek for classified employees official through an executive order. Calvo Spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl denies that the cutback, followed by an announcement that three fire stations were shutting down, was not a scare tactic designed to pressure lawmakers. "We already had real data coming into Rev & Tax by virtue of the reduction in tax collections," she said. Asked if these were real threats and not just a way to pressure the legislature," she responded, "You're absolutely correct. This is the reality that we're facing. This is a cash flow crisis essentially."

She says it would be up to agency heads to decide how to allocate the reduced hours for each of their employees. Some will come in later, others will leave earlier, but operational hours are expected to stay the same. "The governor is leaving it up to the directors discretion or the agency directors discretion just so that we minimize the impact to government services," she stated.

And will workers lose pay for any hours not worked because of the reduced workweek? Similar to what the federal government does for its employees in a forced shutdown? "You know," Ngirairikl said, "that hasn't been discussed yet, but I guess that's something that we'll address when we get there."

Late Wednesday the governor announced he was calling the senators back into special session later that night to address yet another bill.

A new piece of legislation has been introduced to address the government's financial crisis. Bill 249 introduced by Sen. Fernando Esteves proposes establishing a General Sales Tax in Guam. After weeks of debate just minutes ago Bill 248 failed to get enough votes for passage. Governor Eddie Calvo has now called lawmakers into a special session next Wednesday to begin discussions on Sen. Esteves Bill.