All 7 detainees could go to trial together

The seven detainees accused in last December's murder at the prison's Hagatna Facility appeared in court today to answer to the charges. Their appearance just one day after DepCor leaders confirmed disciplinary action was taken against the officers working that unit that day.

The DOC seven. These detainees already being held for other crimes are back in court to answer to the latest criminal charges against them.

One by one they along with their attorney's went before the judge.

Detainees Albert Santos II and Andrew Rios Jr. were up first pleading not guilty.

Santos is indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Rios is indicted for first degree criminal sexual conduct accused of covering his hand with a plastic bag and using his fingers to penetrate the victim, detainee Edrite Manson Isar, from behind.

Both appeared in court, however, Santos' attorney Donald Calvo, and Rios' attorney Jeff Moots objected to media coverage in court. The judge granting their request.

Others facing charges of murder...Detainee Islar Miller. His attorney told the court on Wednesday they have to withdraw as counsel due to a conflict.

Marvin Rechim, meantime also intends to plead not guilty, but his arraignment was continued until he can first speak with his attorney about waiving or asserting his speedy trial rights.

A-last Simiron and Benster Benjamin have pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The last - Jimmy Hadley, who initially enter a not guilty plea.

His arraignment too was continued until he can speak with his attorney about his speedy trial rights.

The seven are accused of brutally beating Isar at the Hagatna Detention Facility. Isar was found dead inside his cell last December.

The murder - a revenge attack - as police records show Isar was in custody for allegedly raping a woman with a disability.

All seven will be back in court on March 7.