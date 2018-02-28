Mandates could be hurting Prosecution Division - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mandates could be hurting Prosecution Division

It's an endless cycle that Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson calls a revolving door. Every few months the Prosecution Division is forced to replace yet another attorney who has moved away or moved on to private practice. What can be done to bring stability to the agency charged with administering justice? She shared her thoughts on mandates that could be doing more harm than good.

Moving out or moving on to private practice - every few months, there are new faces representing the government in criminal cases. "Five or six new prosecutors running through," said the island's top lawyer, talking about their latest hires. Though 24 attorneys strong - that's 23 assistant attorney generals and one chief prosecutor - it's an endless battle for stability.

Government attorneys, she says, are hard to keep thanks to mandates like the Competitive Wage Act. "That reduced our experienced lawyers entry level down and return us to the attorney salary scale that's been in place for 25 years," she explained.

That's in addition to another mandate that requires government attorneys to pass the Guam Bar. "They have to take the bar within three and pass within five," she continued. "When I was attorney general 26 years ago, attorneys in the government did not have to take the Guam bar. Yes, we are practicing here before the courts of Guam, but my position was if they are government lawyers, then let them stay as government lawyers. They're not in the private sector to compete with the private sector, they are here to service the people of Guam."

The reason she wants to ban the bar requirement for government attorneys? It's an invitation for private firms. "So we bring a new lawyer in and they might stay another five years or they might be willing to take a Guam bar and pass the Guam bar...and then adios," she said.

"The moment you get them barred then it becomes an opportunity for them to go out of the office, so this the landscape - this office is the largest law firm. We bring lawyers to Guam. Many of the members of the Guam bar were lawyers that were hired by this office and then have become good members of our Guam bar. So we bring them to Guam. We pay this massive amount in recruiting, in transportation, training them, and bringing them in then a law says that they have to take the Guam bar.

"By God, once they get their ticket, 'I'm admitted to the Guam bar!' What do you think will happen?"

Banning the bar requirement doesn't lower the bar, she argues. "If there's any fear from the people of Guam or the members of the Guam bar that we are not hiring qualified or good quality attorneys, that's just not the case, so I would like to see the requirement that forces the Attorney General's Office, the public defender, or the APD to have these attorneys barred on Guam removed. Because I don't think it serves the people of Guam a purpose or a service, and we have can have those fine attorneys and I have seen them leave they can stay. They can make Guam their career."

As for their prosecution rate she says justice is not measured by percentages. Barrett-Anderson concluded, "The Office of the Attorney General is here to do justice, to administer justice and to administer a fantastic prosecution rate, or how many trials did we win by convictions how many trials did we lose by acquittals how many cases were dismissed against our objections. That's not what why we're here."

