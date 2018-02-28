Relocating charter school discussed

Where will the Guahan Academy Charter School middle school be located next School Year? This was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's GACs board meeting. The question comes after eviction, due to two months of nonpayment on rent, was postponed until the Summer.

Marilyn Manibusan, confirms they're finalizing the Invitation for Bid and looking for a campus with at least 15,000 square feet. "There's been a lot of concern about what are we going to do with the students? So this IFB as we informed the Counsel at yesterday's meeting, was to indicate that we are now going out to look for space," she said.

The IFB will go out to find a new campus in time for school in August.

Meantime, GAC's charter is still up for renewal.