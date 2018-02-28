Dangerous jellyfish spotted throughout Guam beaches

Man-O-Wars have washed up again. It looks like Jellyfish season isn't over yet, sightings over the weekend stretched from Ritidian to Jinapsan and First Beach in Ipan, Talafofo.

Brent Tibatts, a fisheries biologist at the Department of Agricutlure, tells us they're at the mercy of the winds, and high surf conditions drive them to the North and East side of Guam. If you spot a jelly, take precaution, as he warned, "They can still sting you even if they're don't step on them with bare feet, be careful with them, it seems like when they land on the beach they decompose in a few days, but for the first few days, especially if you see the blue bubbles, don't step on them or pick them up."

He says hopefully we're getting to the end of Man-O-War Season, but boxed Jellies could be back in the middle of March.