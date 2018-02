He allegedly knocked an officer off his feet and elbowed another officer in the face.

Hutson Peter was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.

The alleged incident occurred at Hemlani Harmon Apartments where Peter reportedly was seen striking a car with a machete.

Though police attempted to calm him down, he allegedly made attempts to break free.

Court documents note Peter was previously banned from the apartment complex.