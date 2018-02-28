GRTA failed to comply, says report

They did not comply with the laws and regulations. A recent audit report out of the Guam OPA states the Guam Regional Transit Authority failed to do just that when looking into the procurement for the outsourced management and operations of public transit services. The report states GRTA did not diligently review invoices for daily manifests and depended on contractor provided invoices. That resulted in a lack of information to justify billed hours for fixed route services, 374 hours were overbilled for paratransit services, more than $350 thousand in unauthorized charges for contractor provided equipment, and nearly $300 grand in charges that exceeded amounts authorized in purchase orders. Auditors recommend GRTA management work with the Attorney General's office to make sure this doesn't happen again. However, GRTA disagreed with their findings. Meantime, the transit authority is set to go before its legislative oversight chair on March 6th.