Royce Advincula accused of threatening woman with gun - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Royce Advincula accused of threatening woman with gun

He allegedly threatened a woman known to him with a gun. 34 year old Royce Advincula was arrested after the woman reported him to police.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning, Advincula reportedly showing the woman a black revolver and spinning the chamber while make a threat to her.

The woman told police she cried and feared for her safety.

When police interviewed the defendant, he denied the allegations, but admitted to removing the gun from its safe and placing it on the bed.

Advincula was arrested and charged with terrorizing, family violence, and a special allegation for possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Police confiscated the weapon, which court documents note, had five bullets in the chamber.

