AG shaving costs, but not with prosecutors

$1.4 million is how much the Attorney General's Office has been asked to cut from their annual budget. AG Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson says though they've implemented a hiring freeze, an exception is being made for the Prosecution Division.

"We've actually frozen positions that we have not filled to this date," she explained, "but we do have turnover in our personnel and staff and when that turnover occurs that position will be frozen until such time I review how we are making it through this year. I can't cut back on hiring prosecutors. I have just got to bring the level of prosecutors that we require to win our cases, so it's a juggle."

Though they're cutting on all travel for trainings, an exception is also being made, with the AG saying, "We're prioritizing travel for victims of crime. For cases that are set for trial for this year so we cannot reduce travel for witnesses to come out here, but all other types of travel for training we're cutting back on that."