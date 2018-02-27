800 students participate in Youth Xpo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

800 students participate in Youth Xpo

Posted: Updated:

It's the largest group of Hafa Adai Pledges to date, with 800 students from 10 different elementary schools attending the Youth Xpo at the Dusit Thani. This year's event coordinated by Tourism Education Council, focuses on the theme of the Power of "I": Inspire, Initiate, Innovate Islan Ideas.

Roy Abraham general manager of the Pacific Star, says the two day program is aimed at inspiring children to embody the Hafa Adai Spirit. He said, "TEC does a lot of work with the kids, getting rid of the rhino beetles on Guam the kids mobilize and they go out and they do these things. Tourism is the blood of Guam, and the kids are the ones coming up we need to get the island at the forefront."

The event will continue tomorrow as high school students get a chance to learn more about Tourism.

  • Senators finally recess after marathon night of sessions

    Senators finally recess after marathon night of sessions

    Senators returned to the Guam Congress Building at midnight for a third special session called by Governor Eddie Calvo since his bailout Bill 245 failed to garner enough votes just before 6:00pm on Wednesday. Lawmakers were called into an emergency session at 12:00am to discuss a new bill sent down by the Governor. Bill 1 (5-S) proposes the implementation of a 2% general sales tax on Guam. The revenue would go to help the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Department of Education, and the ...More >>
    Senators returned to the Guam Congress Building at midnight for a third special session called by Governor Eddie Calvo since his bailout Bill 245 failed to garner enough votes just before 6:00pm on Wednesday. Lawmakers were called into an emergency session at 12:00am to discuss a new bill sent down by the Governor. Bill 1 (5-S) proposes the implementation of a 2% general sales tax on Guam. The revenue would go to help the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Department of Education, and the ...More >>

  • Relocating charter school discussed

    Relocating charter school discussed

    Where will the Guahan Academy Charter School middle school be located next School Year? This was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's GACs board meeting. The question comes after eviction, due to two months of nonpayment on rent, was postponed until the Summer. Marilyn Manibusan, confirms they're finalizing the Invitation for Bid and looking for a campus with at least 15,000 square feet. "There's been a lot of concern about what are we going to do with the students? So this ...More >>
    Where will the Guahan Academy Charter School middle school be located next School Year? This was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's GACs board meeting. The question comes after eviction, due to two months of nonpayment on rent, was postponed until the Summer. Marilyn Manibusan, confirms they're finalizing the Invitation for Bid and looking for a campus with at least 15,000 square feet. "There's been a lot of concern about what are we going to do with the students? So this ...More >>

  • Dangerous jellyfish spotted throughout Guam beaches

    Dangerous jellyfish spotted throughout Guam beaches

    Man-O-Wars have washed up again. It looks like Jellyfish season isn't over yet, sightings over the weekend stretched from Ritidian to Jinapsan and First Beach in Ipan, Talafofo. Brent Tibatts, a fisheries biologist at the Department of Agricutlure, tells us they're at the mercy of the winds, and high surf conditions drive them to the North and East side of Guam. If you spot a jelly, take precaution, as he warned, "They can still sting you even if they're don't step on them with ...More >>
    Man-O-Wars have washed up again. It looks like Jellyfish season isn't over yet, sightings over the weekend stretched from Ritidian to Jinapsan and First Beach in Ipan, Talafofo. Brent Tibatts, a fisheries biologist at the Department of Agricutlure, tells us they're at the mercy of the winds, and high surf conditions drive them to the North and East side of Guam. If you spot a jelly, take precaution, as he warned, "They can still sting you even if they're don't step on them with ...More >>
