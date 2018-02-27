800 students participate in Youth Xpo

It's the largest group of Hafa Adai Pledges to date, with 800 students from 10 different elementary schools attending the Youth Xpo at the Dusit Thani. This year's event coordinated by Tourism Education Council, focuses on the theme of the Power of "I": Inspire, Initiate, Innovate Islan Ideas.

Roy Abraham general manager of the Pacific Star, says the two day program is aimed at inspiring children to embody the Hafa Adai Spirit. He said, "TEC does a lot of work with the kids, getting rid of the rhino beetles on Guam the kids mobilize and they go out and they do these things. Tourism is the blood of Guam, and the kids are the ones coming up we need to get the island at the forefront."

The event will continue tomorrow as high school students get a chance to learn more about Tourism.