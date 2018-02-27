Mark Torre, Jr. wants wrongful death suit thrown out - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mark Torre, Jr. wants wrongful death suit thrown out

A former Guam police officer convicted of negligent homicide is making a further push to have a wrongful death lawsuit against him thrown out.

Mark Torre Jr. remains under house arrest pending the appeal against his conviction for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer, Elbert Piolo.

The amended wrongful death complaint states, the victim's wife, Mika, wants the case to go to trial so the court can decide the economic and non-economic damages for her husband's death. Damages they requested at more than $1 million. The defense, however, filed a motion to dismiss the complaint arguing Mika made her claim too late. The motion stating her wrongful death claims are barred by the statute of limitations, which defense contends came more than two years after Piolo's death. Chung Kuo Insurance Company, LTD, who is also named in the complaint, filed a motion to dismiss, as well. They argue punitive damages are not covered by insurance.

However, Mika's attorney, Daniel Berman, argued in a previous opposition that she served notice of claims on Torre well before the two years lapsed. He also contended then that had she filed her civil case earlier, the court would have likely ordered it stayed pending the determination of restitution in the criminal case. Berman requested in court today for an extension to file his opposition to these latest motions.

They will return to court on April 4.

    Senators returned to the Guam Congress Building at midnight for a third special session called by Governor Eddie Calvo since his bailout Bill 245 failed to garner enough votes just before 6:00pm on Wednesday. Lawmakers were called into an emergency session at 12:00am to discuss a new bill sent down by the Governor. Bill 1 (5-S) proposes the implementation of a 2% general sales tax on Guam. The revenue would go to help the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Department of Education, and the ...
    Where will the Guahan Academy Charter School middle school be located next School Year? This was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's GACs board meeting. The question comes after eviction, due to two months of nonpayment on rent, was postponed until the Summer. Marilyn Manibusan, confirms they're finalizing the Invitation for Bid and looking for a campus with at least 15,000 square feet. "There's been a lot of concern about what are we going to do with the students? So this ...
    Man-O-Wars have washed up again. It looks like Jellyfish season isn't over yet, sightings over the weekend stretched from Ritidian to Jinapsan and First Beach in Ipan, Talafofo. Brent Tibatts, a fisheries biologist at the Department of Agricutlure, tells us they're at the mercy of the winds, and high surf conditions drive them to the North and East side of Guam. If you spot a jelly, take precaution, as he warned, "They can still sting you even if they're don't step on them with ...
