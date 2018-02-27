Mark Torre, Jr. wants wrongful death suit thrown out

A former Guam police officer convicted of negligent homicide is making a further push to have a wrongful death lawsuit against him thrown out.

Mark Torre Jr. remains under house arrest pending the appeal against his conviction for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer, Elbert Piolo.

The amended wrongful death complaint states, the victim's wife, Mika, wants the case to go to trial so the court can decide the economic and non-economic damages for her husband's death. Damages they requested at more than $1 million. The defense, however, filed a motion to dismiss the complaint arguing Mika made her claim too late. The motion stating her wrongful death claims are barred by the statute of limitations, which defense contends came more than two years after Piolo's death. Chung Kuo Insurance Company, LTD, who is also named in the complaint, filed a motion to dismiss, as well. They argue punitive damages are not covered by insurance.

However, Mika's attorney, Daniel Berman, argued in a previous opposition that she served notice of claims on Torre well before the two years lapsed. He also contended then that had she filed her civil case earlier, the court would have likely ordered it stayed pending the determination of restitution in the criminal case. Berman requested in court today for an extension to file his opposition to these latest motions.

They will return to court on April 4.