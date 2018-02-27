Governor orders 32-hour workweek

Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered a 32-hour workweek for GovGuam. It's expected to take effect on March 6, as the fate of a bill aimed at averting a government financial crisis remains undecided. Lawmakers recessed session and will resume debate Wednesday on the governor's measure to raise taxes to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. Calvo has warned of furloughs, layoffs and payless paydays if the legislature does not take action.

Another day of debate, another round of proposed amendments, but still no decisions from lawmakers who are deciding what to do with the governor's bill that would essentially raise the business privilege tax by 50-percent to fund government operations and cover the hospital's budget shortfall.

Two key considerations have senators stymied: what spending cuts to approve, and what specific taxes, fees and other revenue enhancements should they implement.

The governor's fiscal realignment plan suggests 16 ways to raise money from the public, but lawmakers remain undecided, and Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje asks why can't the administration do some of this on its own, saying, "What we've been asking from the administration and what we have not received is a very clear identification of some of these revenue enhancements what is the impediment, why they have not implemented on their own and what exactly do they need to change in the statutes that will facilitate their implementation."

The administration has also proposed across the board pro-rata cuts for line agencies. But, lawmakers still undecided on where to slash costs, and to who. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr said, "This is like a carte blanche acceptance of the governor's proposed reduction as it applies to education, and public safety, and I believe that it will have severe ramifications as it applies to the safety component as well as education."

Also preventing Senators from pulling the trigger are concerns that they don't have a good handle on how much cash the government really has. Especially special funds held by cash-rich autonomous agencies. So speaker BJ Cruz and Senator Telena Nelson want to call back the governor's fiscal team, saying, respectively, "They know we want to see it, it hasn't been provided, I don't know what else to do," and, "I make a motion to bring them in and put them under oath so we can ask them these forthright questions."

"Alright, I'm game. "

Session resumes Wednesday morning. Additionally, Governor Calvo has ordered a moratorium on renewing qualifying certificates as means to find more money.