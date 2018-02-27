Another inmate mistakenly released after apparent system glitch

An internal affairs investigation is underway after another inmate is released from prison when he wasn't supposed to be. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena confirms inmate Franklin Acfalle was let out on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend.

Acfalle is a repeat offender who has multiple drug cases. The issue - he says is in part their antiquated computer system. The officer did not get the new commitment order that Acfalle was sentenced in another case, and should've remained in jail.

"At times it can get confusing and I am not making any excuses but we need to find out what's going on so IA is looking into it," he said.

Acfalle was picked up on Monday without incident.

As we first reported, another detainee was released last week due to what prison leaders say was a miscommunication at the prison. But, he was picked up by officers not long after they realized he had a new commitment for various traffic cases and a small claims.