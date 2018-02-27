Several corrections officers suspended

They will be out of a job for several days. KUAM confirms at least four of the seven officers under investigation for last December's murder at the Hagatna Detention Facility have been suspended.

More corrections officers temporarily removed. The officers working the day detainee Edrite Manson Isar was brutally murdered all responded by the ten day deadline to their notice of proposed adverse action. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena said, "Appropriate action was taken for all the seven individuals based upon the IA investigation and their responses to me. Because it's a personnel action at this point in time I am not going to further comment on the individuals names or the action taken against them."

But, GFT representative Robert Koss confirms with KUAM that the four officers who went to office for advice received suspensions that range from two to five days. They along with the three others whose disciplinary action is not yet being released have 20 days to fight it and file an appeal with the Civil Service Commission.

"Currently they all remain on the job. When the actions take effect they will be notified. I'm not going to discuss further because I do respect the rights of the employees," he explained.

Though he's not releasing details due to what he says is a personnel matter. No doubt it's going to put a further strain on his department. "Of course it's going...if there is action taken against them that takes them off the job of course we are going to have to make the necessary adjustments," he said.

Seven detainees have been indicted for their alleged part in the deadly attack on Isar. The prison is now working to ensure all of its officers follow the department's policies and procedures, so that they can focus more on the safety and security of the facilities.

Meantime, Lamorena says much of the concern over the more than two decade old facility in the island capital, such as plumbing, A/C, and locks, are being repaired.

Though he says these projects have been in the works for months, and did not contribute to the tragedy at the prison. "In regards to work being done today is a result of months and months of procurement which happened in the beginning of the fiscal year," he said.

"And the timing was just coincidental that its happening now but the reality is its getting done."