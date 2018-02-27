Guam's gun control policy is among nation's strictest, say enthusiasts

Talks of Gun Control is dominating discussions in the White House. The debate taking priority, after a deadly school shooting. Local gun enthusiasts here on Guam say guns aren't an issue, as Guam has one of the strictest Gun control laws in the nation.

Should a teacher carry a gun in a classroom? Helene Cruz, a teacher at Adacao Elementary responds, saying, "I have mixed reviews on teachers or staff members being armed within the school, first of all it's a safety issue not only for the person who is armed but also for the department."

Gun Control is in the national spotlight after the latest round of school shootings turned deadly in Florida. President Trump open to the idea of arming teachers, raising the age of ownership from 18 to 21, or banning assault rifles.

Should teachers be able to carry guns in school? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) February 23, 2018

Jade Templo, the owner of Rush Armory in Harmon, a gun enthusiast disagrees with Gunfree Zones, saying schools are more vulnerable without guns that can serve to deter a shooter. He commented, "I'd rather be like this and deter the person, point my firearm at a person to deter them, rather than to be like this. You don't want to be a victim."

And though there's lots of national news whether or not guns should be controlled he says it's not guns that kill the person, but people themselves.

"The things happening in the States, people dying calling it mass murders by guns, it's actually a mass murder by a deranged person, it wasn't the gun leave it in a warehouse, I can leave it there for 10 years and it's not going to cause anybody harm but once a lunatic gets into that warehouse goes and commits whatever crime they want to commit. it's that person not the gun," he added.

The question then being how easy is it to get a gun on Guam, to which he says Guam law is strict. Templo added, "Guam actually has one of the strictest laws when it comes to acquiring a firearm, you need to get a background check, you need to go through FBI background check, ATF will be involved as well it is not an easy process. The law doesn't approve of us owning a fully automatic weapon unless you are with SWAT, GPD, some type of law enforcement or military so the news that anyone can purchase an automatic rifle is very false. It's not true."

Guns bought at his shop are typically used for sporting or hunting, and to carry a concealed weapon you must attend another training on gun safety. Other laws on Guam include the Castle Law that protects homeowners in the event they must and can justify the use of their gun.

Ultimately he agrees with Guam laws, emphasizing the debate should be re-centered on mental health and background checks. Templo said, "When someone comes in here and they feel a little bit shady, you ain't gonna get a gun, if you start giving me comments, yeah my neighbor makes me mad this and that, you aint gonna get a gun from here. we have to be responsible as a gun shop and a gun owner should be very responsible."

Teachers still concerned that a school it would be a liability, with Cruz saying, "My husband and I we did talk about it we want to be trained for firearms safety but that's on my personal safety. He just wants us to be safe, but as far as having in the school it's a big liability."