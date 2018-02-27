AG hopes alert system will streamline process

Automated Victim Information Notification System (AVINS) is a program the Attorney General is hoping to roll out later this year. And a request for proposal has been announced in hopes a vendor will step-up to provide this much needed service to victims of crime.

If you've ever fallen victim to any crime, you probably understand why the wheels of justice turn slowly. From filing a police report to your defendant's arrest, the hearings to follow and testifying in court should your case go to trial... it's a burden no one asks for. Even more frustrating, is getting up to date information on your case. "Everything is communications. Everything is communications," said Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.

"We have to contact victims by telephone. We have to go to their place of employment or residence. Not everybody has a cell phone or a telephone or we have to be at the court hearing in order to find out information so we can give it to the victim. So what we're trying to do is be more efficient and better serve the victims," she added.

That's why the Guam Attorney General's Office recently announced a Request for Proposal for AVINS - short for Automated Victim Information Notification System. The system would allow victims to call in, text, or email to access information on their perpetrator.

The system works both ways and contacts the victim when there are updates on the defendant's release.

Barrett-Anderson continued, "We should call the victim rather than the victim finding out through the news media that the defendant was released. I think it's very, very important once a detainee, a defendant, an inmate is released from custody that this type of system give an immediate call to the victim that there's been a release and the conditions of release."

The automated system saves the victim from attending a hearing that's been rescheduled or canceled. "For victims to sit there and maybe we knew to be there at this date and time and then to sit there and find out my case was re-scheduled. I didn't know and I'm here - do you know how infuriating that is?" she questioned.

It can also free up time for Victim Advocates to do the work that truly matters. Currently there are nine victims advocates overseeing thousands of cases. "Our advocates work hard, but I've been a judge," the AG qualified. "I know the time in the courtroom. I know how time can better be spent. If we can move that burden to an automated texting or email system, then the victims advocates can do, to me, the more important work of counseling with the victims. Helping the victims get types of social services or linking the victims to other agencies where they can gain services."

Guam is one of few jurisdictions without an automated victim notification system. A deadline for the RFP is set for April 20th with implementation by September 30.

The program is 100% federally funded.