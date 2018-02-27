IT&E implements online billing

One local telecommunications company is doing its part to think green... and so can you! IT&E has launched "A Change that Matters". It's their initiative encouraging clients to make the switch to online billing statements. In doing so they can save $3.00 every month on billing fees. ITE CEO Jim Oehlerking says going paperless means less trash in our local landfill and less pollutants going into the earth, air and water. Customers will be able to access their latest statements and make a payment online. You're encourage to visit any IT&E store and make the switch. Meanwhile, A portion of the fees collected will benefit local non-profit sustainability and/or recycle programs.