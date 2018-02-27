Workshop promotes Covey's "7 Habits" philosophy for teens

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
More than two dozen DOE high school students are attending a seminar focusing on "7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens". The federally funded training program provides a step by step framework for boosting self-image, building friendships, resisting peer pressure, achieving goals and improving communication and relationship with parents. The three day seminar, which will be held at the Westin also includes the participation of school administrator, guidance counselors and health teachers.