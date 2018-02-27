Fire Weather Watch until Thursday

Current weather conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for Guam that will remain in effect until Thursday. Dry weather conditions along with strengthening trade winds have increased the difficulty of controlling any fires that might ignite. According to the NWS east northeast winds are expected between 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures are expected in the high upper 80's. This combination could spread fires rapidly and ignite spot fires downwind. These weather conditions could also prompt red flag warnings.