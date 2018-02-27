Guam Regional Transit Authority prepping for committee

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
From finances to bus routes, representatives from the Guam Regional Transit Authority are scheduled to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday. Committee Chair on Transportation, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr will be seeking answers and updates on the agency's billing and procurement practices, their proposed routes and incident reports filed between 2016 to now. The oversight hearing is scheduled for ten o'clock in the morning at the Guam Congress Building.