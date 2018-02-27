Port's Brown comments on cash crisis

The cash-strapped government may not be able to tap into the financially robust autonomous agencies for funding. The Calvo administration has asked for reports on available money in their special funds that may potentially be diverted. But Port Authority General Manager Joanne Brown explained during Tuesdays Board meeting, what may be a common theme: bond obligations will preclude it.

"Certainly we have no problem complying with the request for information from the director of the department of administration, but at the end of the day particularly at this juncture, for the port to pay out funds to any non-port related activities or investment would raise a significant red flag. And especially because we are already authorized by law to pursue the bond, it's not in our interest to allow any funds to be expended outside the port of Guam," she said.

Brown also updated the Board on a December incident in which six port employees got sick after smelling a foul order. Two Port crane operators were taken to the hospital for further treatment, and port operations were suspended that day pending further investigation. Emissions from the nearby Cabras power plant were blamed at the time.

She said, "The Guam Power Authority is looking at providing what we call an ambient air quality monitoring station. We're trying to finalize and come to an agreement on the location. Preferably not directly in the port yard, but adjacent to the port yard, where we can ensure that we can properly monitor the air quality."

Field tests by the fire department on the Cabras emissions proved negative for any pollutants. And GPA says it had been operating within EPA guidelines.