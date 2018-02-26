Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks.

Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax reforms.

DOE also chimed in sending a release out that there could be payless paydays and cuts that will impact employees and families if they don't get the $19 million needed by weeks-end.

Meanwhile, special funds could be tapped to cover the government's anticipated financial shortfall. The Department of Administration made the request after Senator Frank Aguon Jr. on Friday suggested the governor's fiscal team look at the bank and book balances of all accounts for autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies.

Senators late today receiving a copy of the administration's Fiscal realignment plan. They are spending the evening reviewing it and will reconvene session at 10am tomorrow.