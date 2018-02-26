Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

Posted: Updated:

Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks.

Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax reforms.

DOE also chimed in sending a release out that there could be payless paydays and cuts that will impact employees and families if they don't get the $19 million needed by weeks-end.

Meanwhile, special funds could be tapped to cover the government's anticipated financial shortfall. The Department of Administration made the request after Senator Frank Aguon Jr. on Friday suggested the governor's fiscal team look at the bank and book balances of all accounts for autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies.

Senators late today receiving a copy of the administration's Fiscal realignment plan. They are spending the evening reviewing it and will reconvene session at 10am tomorrow.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>
    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>

  • Airport critical of DFS motion

    Airport critical of DFS motion

    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>
    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>

  • Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly