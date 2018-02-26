Airport critical of DFS motion

The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal.

Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted.

Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a statement, GIAA says the DFS motion will only make the judgement worse for Guam, and is urging Judge Barcinas to "step back" and allow the High court to review his decision.

In a statement, Airport attorney Genevieve Rapadas says the judgement was based on "narrow and incorrect" readings of the procurement law, and that it was DFS that violated the rules by purposely not filing a timely protest, based on its belief that "it was going to be the successful proposer in the end."

The airport says the decision to void a critical $154 million public contract undermines the financial stability of the Airport.