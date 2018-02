It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort.

Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital."

The charity ball is scheduled for April 7.

For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.