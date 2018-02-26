10-year-old writes to leaders about school safety

She hopes every word in her letter is taken to heart. One little girl is sending a strong message to island leaders stressing that the recent school shootings across the nation have made her feel unsafe.

In an effort to address these issues, representatives from Guam's 41 different public schools are taking on some very important training. "I don't think I want to go to school cause it's very scary," explained Keirstyn San Nicolas, a 4th grader at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School. "The first time we had an active shooter drill, after that my classmates where so scared one of them actually cried really hard."

"Even though I try to relax, it can't stop going through my mind thinking about everything that can happen," she added.

Anything can happen, and the possibility of an active shooter, prompted the 10-year-old San Nicolas to write a letter to the Superintendent and the Governor. "I don't feel safe at school because my classroom is wooden and it's really old so, if you were to have an active drill or an active shooter you could hear the footsteps and the shooter would know where all of us are at and it's not really safe for my classmates, me and my teacher," she said.

Safety that DOE takes seriously, today marking the first day of an Active Shooter Training with Guam Homeland Security. For Helene Cruz, a teacher and Security officer at Adacao Elementary School, it's her first training, she's taking what she learned back to her classroom. "The presentation today more being aware of your surroundings, know what the normal operations of the school are and be able to detect if something is suspicious," she said.

Deputy Superintendent Erica Cruz, hoping drills would reassure students that teachers are looking out, noting, "With what happened in Florida, kids see them on TV and become concerned with what may happen on their campus, it's important that our teachers, administrators staff are always on top of ensuring the drills that they're working on, students are prepared as much as possible."

Keirstyn is still afraid her classroom won't keep her safe, telling KUAM News, "Maybe put us in a cement classroom - it won't be as safe, but I'll feel a little safer at school."

A safer campus so that her classmates and her can focus on learning.