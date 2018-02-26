Jastillana named Mister Male Model of the Pacific

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It was quite the evening at theOnward Beach Resort where 13 contestants went up for the title of Mister Model of the Pacific 2018.
This year included the first ever Mister Teen Model of the Pacific. Getting that title was 18 year old Anton Aflague of Mangilao...
And taking home the title as the second ever Mister Male Model of the Pacific was 19 year old Keoni Jastillana of Agat.
Great job to all the contestants!