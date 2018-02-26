More than half of guards plan to fight disciplinary action - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than half of guards plan to fight disciplinary action

It's now ten days since corrections officers at DepCor received their proposed disciplinary action. Now, more than half of them plan to fight it.

Lack of experience, dilapidated facilities, and a shoddy investigation. Four of the seven prison guards being held accountable for the death of DOC detainee Edrite "Manson" Isar are fighting their notices of proposed adverse action.

According to Guam Federation of Teachers Field Representative Robert Koss, the guards reporting for duty that day were "rookie officers improperly assigned."

Making matters worse, these inexperienced officers simply couldn't follow prison protocol.

That's because the dilapidated facility is no longer suited or functional for its intended purpose.

Issues include lack of air conditioning, inoperable toilets, and dysfunctional cell-locking mechanisms - some of which DOC Director Tony Lamorena previously told KUAM is a funding problem and has resulted in an open-bay system at the Hagatna lockup.

In an interview with KUAM earlier this month he stated, "It's a very old facility that was built over 20 years ago. So there are some situations for example, all the cells are wet cells, which have bathrooms. But again, because of the deterioration of the facility, and the lack of funding, there are some cells where they don't have functioning toilets."

Officers are also appealing on grounds there are discrepancies in the investigation, specifically DOC and GPD's difference of opinion as to Isar's time of death.

Koss stating, "This not only calls into question the accuracy and integrity of the DOC investigative finding, but also significantly mitigates allegations that any officer involved was negligent or improperly performed duties and responsibilities pertaining to head counts and guarding of inmates."

Rather than continue with the blame game, GFT asks the legislature to step in and provide some financial relief to fund these maintenance issues rather than "making employees a scapegoat for the agency to cover up the dire funding needs for maintenance of the facility."

Seven detainees, meanwhile, have been charged for what appears to be a revenge attack on Isar, who was in custody for allegedly raping a woman with a disability.

A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and  Marvin  Rechim are charged with murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault while and Andrew Rios Jr. is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct. Rios is alleged to have covered his hand with a plastic bag and using his fingers to penetrate the victim from behind.

