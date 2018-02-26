Japanese exchange program makes visiting Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A group from Saitama City, Japan is visiting the territory. Heading the trip is Mr. Okouchi who has been bringing Japanese visitors to the island since 2004. His group known as the OK club or Saitama friendship group of Japan typically does a cultural exchange program with local schools.

He says it was a competition of more than 20 million people trying to get on the trip, and this round he was able to bring 40 people for the visit.

It was one many wanted to be a part of despite last year's direct threat from North Korea. "I think they will not attack Guam and it is a very governmental issue so we cannot tell anything about it, but he likes Guam very much. So because of the North Korean missile topics some people can't fly so he wants to tell everybody this is safe and they can come to Guam," he explained.

Despite the threat last year, GVB recorded 1.5 million visitors for the territory in 2017.

  Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...
  Airport critical of DFS motion

    Airport critical of DFS motion

The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...
  Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.
