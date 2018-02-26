Japanese exchange program makes visiting Guam

A group from Saitama City, Japan is visiting the territory. Heading the trip is Mr. Okouchi who has been bringing Japanese visitors to the island since 2004. His group known as the OK club or Saitama friendship group of Japan typically does a cultural exchange program with local schools.

He says it was a competition of more than 20 million people trying to get on the trip, and this round he was able to bring 40 people for the visit.

It was one many wanted to be a part of despite last year's direct threat from North Korea. "I think they will not attack Guam and it is a very governmental issue so we cannot tell anything about it, but he likes Guam very much. So because of the North Korean missile topics some people can't fly so he wants to tell everybody this is safe and they can come to Guam," he explained.

Despite the threat last year, GVB recorded 1.5 million visitors for the territory in 2017.