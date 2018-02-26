GHS/OCD to test All Hazards Alert Warning System - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GHS/OCD to test All Hazards Alert Warning System

Posted: Updated:

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, on Tuesday, March 6, starting at 3:15 p.m.

GHS/OCD will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations in conjunction with NBG and AAFB monthly routine testing of the “Giant Voice (GV).”

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and ten-seconds of the “Air Horn” tone, which can be found here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/tones. The “Air Horn” tone would be used in the event of a tsunami threat.

Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will be conducted on a monthly basis, in conjunction with NBG and AAFB, and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month.

The following are a list of AHAWS siren sites to be tested:

1.      GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights

2.      Agat Marina

3.      JFK High School

4.      Talofofo Elementary School

5.      Asan Mayor's Office

6.      Pago Bay A-Frame South End

7.      Yona Mayor's Office

8.      GWA Pump Station, Merizo

9.      Inarajan Elementary School

10.  Port Authority of Guam

11.  Agat Senior Citizen's Center

12.  Hotel Nikko Guam

13.  Tamuning Mayor’s Office

14.  Ft. Soledad, Umatac

15.  Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan

For more information, contact GHS/OCD Public Information Officer, Jenna G. Blas at (671) 478-0208 or via email at jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov or NBG Public Affairs Officer, Theresa Merto Cepeda at (671) 339-2663 or via email at theresa.cepeda@fe.navy.mil.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>
    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>

  • Airport critical of DFS motion

    Airport critical of DFS motion

    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>
    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>

  • Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly