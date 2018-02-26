Mayor's Council: 2017 Liberation Carnival was big bust

Yet another financial blow affecting our government...this time for the island's largest annual celebration. The Mayor's Council president calling last year's Liberation festivities one of the worst and least attended since 1944. His statements come as they struggle to figure out how they will get the money to put on another event: find a solution or else their give the responsibility to someone else.

"It was so sad that none of the mayor's this year want to continue if there is no change in the support from the legislature or the governor's office," said mayor Paul McDonald of Agana Heights.

The issue - the 74th Liberation Day carnival. "The governor was surprised that there was practically nobody at the carnival," he said.

A lingering problem that MCOG president Mayor Paul McDonald says is a result of the new law, authored by Senator Telena Nelson, that bans gambling at the annual event. "They pulled the rug from underneath us in regards to the carnival. It's the worst carnival we ever had in the history of the liberation festivities," he added.

McDonald recently writing a letter to the administration for help. "I do not want any funding from the government because we've done it without the government's help. And again it's not how much funds we need to operate. It's the interest we are looking at and it should be self supporting," he said.

He's proposes allowing games of chance only for Liberation, noting, "The games are the interest like the color games, beto beto, even the games without casino."

If not, he hopes leaders can help them come up with another solution, as they are already behind with planning this summer's festivities. "It's already late and we hope that they will entertain our letter," said the mayor.

Mayor McDonald says he has yet to receive a response. We even reached out to the administration, and Senator Nelson's office, but they have yet to respond to our questions, as well.