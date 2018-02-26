Mayor's Council: 2017 Liberation Carnival was big bust - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayor's Council: 2017 Liberation Carnival was big bust

Posted: Updated:

Yet another financial blow affecting our government...this time for the island's largest annual celebration. The Mayor's Council president calling last year's Liberation festivities one of the worst and least attended since 1944. His statements come as they struggle to figure out how they will get the money to put on another event: find a solution or else their give the responsibility to someone else.

"It was so sad that none of the mayor's this year want to continue if there is no change in the support from the legislature or the governor's office," said mayor Paul McDonald of Agana Heights.

The issue - the 74th Liberation Day carnival. "The governor was surprised that there was practically nobody at the carnival," he said.

A lingering problem that MCOG president Mayor Paul McDonald says is a result of the new law, authored by Senator Telena Nelson, that bans gambling at the annual event. "They pulled the rug from underneath us in regards to the carnival. It's the worst carnival we ever had in the history of the liberation festivities," he added.

McDonald recently writing a letter to the administration for help. "I do not want any funding from the government because we've done it without the government's help. And again it's not how much funds we need to operate. It's the interest we are looking at and it should be self supporting," he said.

He's proposes allowing games of chance only for Liberation, noting, "The games are the interest like the color games, beto beto, even the games without casino."

If not, he hopes leaders can help them come up with another solution, as they are already behind with planning this summer's festivities. "It's already late and we hope that they will entertain our letter," said the mayor.

Mayor McDonald says he has yet to receive a response. We even reached out to the administration, and Senator Nelson's office, but they have yet to respond to our questions, as well.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>
    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>

  • Airport critical of DFS motion

    Airport critical of DFS motion

    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>
    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>

  • Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly