Increase in CPI concerns residents - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Increase in CPI concerns residents

Posted: Updated:

Guam's consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in the 4th quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter, and 3.2 percent from a year ago. On average, overall prices increased by 2.5 percent over the previous year. What does all this mean for your bottom dollar? Well, a surge in cost of living.

The Food Group Index increased 2.2 percent quarter on quarter, 3.1 percent year on year. Checking some of the biggest quarterly increases: Eggs rose 20.2 percent, Beef increased 6.6 percent, and fresh fruit prices were higher by 4.0 percent.

In the utilities sector, electricity increased 6.3 percent over the previous quarter and 17.1 percent from the previous year. Water, Sewer and Trash prices decreased -0.4 percent on quarter, but increased 0.2 percent a year earlier.

Rent and Lodging prices show no quarterly change, but increased 0.6 percent over last year. And Motor Fuel prices increased by 2.7 percent on quarter, and 5.5 percent over last year.

We asked a sampling of residents for their thoughts on the price and tax hikes. Several island residents said offered their insight, saying, "I think there has to be a better way to budget and manage the finances on Guam." "It makes no difference," said another. "I've been used to it for the longest time."

"Anything that will affect their pocket, that's not good for the people," said another, with yet another saying, "Our wages are changing, it all has to balance out. It's never good when everything goes up and wages don't go up as well."

The Consumer information data was reported by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Calvo warns: shortened workweeks, furloughs, layoffs possible

    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>
    Bracing for extensive cutbacks, Governor Eddie Calvo has ordered Executive Branch agencies within the Government of Guam to prepare for the possibility of furloughs, layoffs and 32-hour workweeks. Calvo met with Speaker BJ Cruz most of the afternoon to discuss his financial bailout bill. Senators went in and out of session talks briefly before ultimately recessing to continue Tuesday morning. The measure all falls on the $67.9 million revenue shortfall that results from the Trump tax...More >>

  • Airport critical of DFS motion

    Airport critical of DFS motion

    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>
    The Airport is criticizing a DFS' motion last week asking Superior court judge Arthur Barcinas to set a specific date for Lotte Duty Free to pull out of the terminal. Barcinas last month voided the master retail concessionaire contract awarded to Lotte in 2012, ruling that GIAA made a series of errors in the procurement process. But he also ruled that Lotte should remain until a new bid is conducted. Meanwhile, the airport has appealed the decision to the Supreme court. In a stateme...More >>

  • Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    Annual Charity Ball benefits GMH

    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    It's one the biggest events to help the island's only public hospital. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association's anniversary charity ball is set for April at the Dusit Thani Resort. Honorary president and first Lady Christine Calvo said, "We are asking you to continue to help the hospital volunteers save lives through equipment that is so necessary for our hospital." The charity ball is scheduled for April 7. For tickets call Joyce Crisostomo at 488-5639.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly