Increase in CPI concerns residents

Guam's consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in the 4th quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter, and 3.2 percent from a year ago. On average, overall prices increased by 2.5 percent over the previous year. What does all this mean for your bottom dollar? Well, a surge in cost of living.

The Food Group Index increased 2.2 percent quarter on quarter, 3.1 percent year on year. Checking some of the biggest quarterly increases: Eggs rose 20.2 percent, Beef increased 6.6 percent, and fresh fruit prices were higher by 4.0 percent.

In the utilities sector, electricity increased 6.3 percent over the previous quarter and 17.1 percent from the previous year. Water, Sewer and Trash prices decreased -0.4 percent on quarter, but increased 0.2 percent a year earlier.

Rent and Lodging prices show no quarterly change, but increased 0.6 percent over last year. And Motor Fuel prices increased by 2.7 percent on quarter, and 5.5 percent over last year.

We asked a sampling of residents for their thoughts on the price and tax hikes. Several island residents said offered their insight, saying, "I think there has to be a better way to budget and manage the finances on Guam." "It makes no difference," said another. "I've been used to it for the longest time."

"Anything that will affect their pocket, that's not good for the people," said another, with yet another saying, "Our wages are changing, it all has to balance out. It's never good when everything goes up and wages don't go up as well."

The Consumer information data was reported by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.