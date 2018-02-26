Kmart staffers catch teenage purse-snatchers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Kmart staffers catch teenage purse-snatchers

Two teens caught stealing a purse from a car in Upper Tumon didn't make it very far. Police say the pair broke into a car at Kmart taking the victim's purse. Store employees, however, were able to catch them at the nearby Chinese Park until police showed up. Both 15 year olds are charged with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, conspiracy, beyond control, and curfew violation. They are taken to DYA. Investigators learned they were also responsible for a similar crime reported there one week ago.

