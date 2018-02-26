Kmart staffers catch teenage purse-snatchers

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Two teens caught stealing a purse from a car in Upper Tumon didn't make it very far. Police say the pair broke into a car at Kmart taking the victim's purse. Store employees, however, were able to catch them at the nearby Chinese Park until police showed up. Both 15 year olds are charged with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, conspiracy, beyond control, and curfew violation. They are taken to DYA. Investigators learned they were also responsible for a similar crime reported there one week ago.