Two people are picked up on drug charges

A group from Saitama City, Japan is visiting the territory. Heading the trip is Mr. Okouchi who has been bringing Japanese visitors to the island since 2004. His group known as the OK club or Saitama friendship group of Japan typically does a cultural exchange program with local schools. He says it was a competition of more than 20 million people trying to get on the trip, and this round he was able to bring 40 people for the visit. It was one many wanted to be a part of despite las...

More >>