Two people are picked up on drug charges

Michael Leonen Lucero and Shardae Roxanne Untalan Love are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
The suspects had been parked in the Kmart parking lot when an officer searched their car.
That's where he found a glass pipe and a small baggie with drugs. Authorities also found two small baggies with white powdery substance inside one of the suspect's purse.

