Harvest Eagles hope to win both boys & girls tennis titles

Mason Caldwell and the Harvest Eagles are looking to take home titles for both the boys and girls teams in this year's IIAAG high school tennis league. The Eagles boy's team is 8-0-1 while the girl's team is 8-0. The junior player has only 2 losses in 3 seasons and was selected as the league MVP his freshman year.

Caldwell said, "We've always been like one of the top competitors but never had the chance for the guys to grab the title. We have a chance to get a double title with the guys and the girl's so we're getting steps closer every day. This year we have a really strong team and we're always brining some of the top tennis players but winning this year would be really big for us."

Mason was on this year's Davis Cup Team that represented Guam in Oman where the team made history with their first ever win in its first ever entry into the Davis Cup. Caldwell and teammate Jean Pierre Huynh defeated Mongolia and Turkmenistan. He also picked up a win in the singles event over Tajikistan.

Caldwell added, "Going out to Oman was a really big difference in competition and showing up for Guam. Being able to represent my island was a big thing. I think out of all the teams out there I think Guam was the biggest fighter out there. We played with heart and our country, not just Guam but the whole Pacific."